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Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

3 new stars in Mourinho's grasp: Real Madrid begins shaping the season's outlook

Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
M. Cucurella
I. Konate
Spain
France

A strong boost for the Real Madrid

Three new faces reported for duty under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid on Monday. Cucurella, Mbappe and Konate all took part in group training after passing the mandatory medical examinations at the Real Madrid sports city.

Real Madrid's official website explained that "the three players underwent the first part of their medical examination at the Real Madrid city, and will complete the rest of the tests after training at the Blua Sanitas Valdebebas hospital", the usual protocol for new arrivals or those returning from holidays.

The full squad on Wednesday

Mourinho's squad will not be complete until next Wednesday. That is when Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni and Englishman Jude Bellingham are expected to join group training.

Once the pair are back, the Portuguese coach can call on every available player, giving him a clearer view of his tactical options before the official competitions begin.

Club Friendlies
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Possibility of new changes

More changes could still come before the summer transfer window shuts at the end of the month. The Royal club continue to weigh up several options in the market, whether that means fresh signings or offloading players who do not figure in Mourinho's plans for next season.

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