Real Madrid and Barcelona are gearing up for an early tussle over one of La Liga's brightest prospects, according to reports in Spain.

Both Spanish giants declared their hand last season, joining Villarreal and a host of major clubs in chasing one of the second division's standout talents.

The player in question is Sergio Martinez. The 19-year-old has made a stunning start to life in La Liga with Racing Santander, helping his side to a 2-2 draw as they opened their campaign on Sunday.

AS reported that Martinez's dazzling display and his goal have reignited the interest of the major clubs who had already moved for him last season.

Youngest scorer of the 21st century

Born in Laredo in 2007, Martinez lined up for Racing against Villarreal on his top-flight debut and thumped a superb strike into the top corner of Luiz Junior's net.

La Liga data clocked the effort at 126.7 kilometres per hour.

His breakthrough came just a year after his first outing with Racing's senior side, when he played a few minutes against Castellon in an official match in 2025.

At 19 years and 93 days, Martinez is now the youngest player to score for Racing on his La Liga debut in the 21st century.

A recent graduate from the youth ranks, the right-footed midfielder has been promoted to the first-team squad, though he still carries a number registered with the reserves.

Real Madrid and Barcelona: 3 million ignite the new battle

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Villarreal had all made their move for him last season, back in the winter window.

Martinez chose to stay put at Racing. That decision meant regular football with the reserves, and he also turned down a switch to second-division Mirandes during that spell.

Having renewed his contract with Racing last November until 30 June 2029, the trio continue to track his progress closely.

Racing know his release clause of 3 million euros could prove hugely tempting if he keeps delivering at this level in La Liga, but they will do everything in their power to protect their prized asset.