Real Madrid are living through one of the busiest summer windows in recent memory, with the club's offices witnessing a relentless run of activity: signings, renewals, departures, and huge revenues banked from the sale of some of their talents.

Since Florentino Perez fronted his press conference on 12 May, Real Madrid have been racing against time to reshape the squad. The number of their movements has reached 24 deals so far, according to a report by "Marca", the latest being the signing of Yan Diomande, the renewal of Vinicius Junior's contract, and the loan departure of Franco Mastantuono to Fiorentina.

The sequence isn't over yet. The tally is expected to break the 25 barrier before the window shuts, though the most important question remains a technical one: have Real Madrid actually solved the crisis they've suffered in midfield since Toni Kroos retired?

Rodri looked like the ideal answer, but the deal collapsed at the last moment when the Manchester City man chose Barcelona instead. That left Real Madrid facing an old, recurring problem, even as they directed a huge investment towards the project of 19-year-old Diomande.

24 movements: a mercato that will not stop

Real Madrid's movements began early. Dani Carvajal was the first to leave after the club decided against renewing his contract, and the player officially announced his departure on 18 May before bidding farewell to the fans on the 23rd of the same month, following the Athletic Bilbao match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On 22 May, Real Madrid confirmed the end of David Alaba's journey after five seasons in the club's shirt.

Alvaro Arbeloa was next. The club announced his departure on 9 June, ending the coach's spell with the first team after only around five months.

Two days later came the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager, four days after Florentino Perez had been re-elected as club president.

On the signings front, Real Madrid landed Marc Cucurella from Chelsea for 55 million euros on 15 June, then renewed German defender Antonio Rudiger's contract for an additional season the following day.

Portugal's Bernardo Silva arrived on 17 June on a two-season deal, before French defender Ibrahima Konate joined the following day on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired.

On 26 June, Real Madrid agreed with Dani Ceballos to terminate his remaining contract, with the midfielder leaving for free.

Then came the turn of the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries, who joined from Inter Milan for 20 million euros on 5 July.

Levante forward Carlos Espi followed on 31 July, signing a contract until 2031 for 25 million euros.

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Real Madrid make huge profits from talents

The movements weren't limited to signings and departures. The club also generated serious revenue from selling a number of its young players.

Mario Martin was among the first names out, with Getafe paying 3.5 million euros for 50% of the player's rights.

Nico Paz's move to Como stood out as the most prominent sale. Real Madrid pocketed 60 million euros while keeping the right to buy the player back in the 2027-2028 season.

Victor Munoz moved to Liverpool, who paid 40 million euros to Osasuna, with Real Madrid receiving 20 million from the deal.

Alvaro Rodriguez switched from Elche to Bournemouth for 25 million euros, half of which, 12.5 million, went into Real Madrid's coffers.

Fran Garcia left for Real Betis at 3 million euros plus a further million in variables, while Mario Gila joined Milan for 30 million euros, of which Real Madrid took 15 million.

The club also sold 50% of Valdepenas' rights to Fiorentina for 8 million euros while retaining a buy-back option.

Elsewhere, Gonzalo moved to Fulham for 40 million euros with Real Madrid keeping 30% of his rights, while Cesar Palacios joined the same English club for 10 million euros on the same terms.

Goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez left for Sevilla for around 3 million euros plus variables, in return for 50% of his rights.

Diomande the most expensive: and Vinicius settles his future

Diomande, meanwhile, became the most expensive deal in Real Madrid's history. His transfer reached 125 million euros plus 15 million in variables, and he signed a seven-season contract until 2033.

Vinicius Junior ended much of the debate by renewing his contract until 2032, closing the file on the Brazilian star's future.

Franco Mastantuono left the team for Fiorentina on loan until June 2027.

25 decisive days

With 25 days left until the window closes, Real Madrid now enter a new phase: offloading names who don't figure in Jose Mourinho's plans.

Mastantuono was the first to go in this stage, with the official announcement of his loan to Fiorentina coming on Friday evening.

Other names are candidates to leave over the coming period. Chief among them is Thiago Pitarch, who may find his way to Fulham to work again under Arbeloa, alongside Raul Asencio, whose chances appear limited given his position as fifth in the pecking order among the team's defenders.

Eduardo Camavinga's future remains one of the open files. The player has no wish to leave, yet he doesn't appear to be among Mourinho's first options, sitting behind Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva in midfield.

Uncertainty also hangs over Endrick, whose departure could become a real option, especially after the arrival of Carlos Espi may reduce the Brazilian forward's chances of playing minutes behind Kylian Mbappe.

The dilemma that has not been solved

Real Madrid have moved in almost every direction, from strengthening the lines to renewals, sales and loans. Yet the question that has trailed the team since Toni Kroos's departure remains firmly in place: who leads Real Madrid's midfield?

Rodri was the name who seemed able to provide the ideal answer, but his move to Barcelona reopened the file all over again. With the season approaching, Mourinho will have to rely on the players currently available, or wait for a new move before the market closes.