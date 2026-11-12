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Manchester United have reached a preliminary verbal agreement with Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the United States manager, for him to take over as head coach of the Red Devils in the next phase, succeeding Michael Carrick.

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Michael Carrick led Manchester United's training session on Wednesday and remains officially the club's manager, but he is expected to be relieved of his duties before the end of this week.

Pochettino is set to replace him. The Argentine will likely remain in charge of the United States for their two matches against Haiti during the current international break, according to "Sky Sports".

United appear comfortable with this scenario, and talks with the United States Soccer Federation are set to accelerate over the next 24 hours.

Keen as they are to bring Pochettino to Old Trafford as soon as possible, United are understood to be weighing up his obligations to the United States.

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Most of United's players will return to the club next Thursday after the international break, ahead of their trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday 22 November in the 11th round of the Premier League.

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United are still finalising the last details with Pochettino's agents. They must discuss a 7 million pound release clause with the United States Soccer Federation to sign him, as well as negotiate the terms of the contracts for the coaching and administrative staff.

Pochettino looks set to become Manchester United's eighth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired 13 years ago.

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Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox met co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday to review the club's start to the current season.

United gave Carrick time after their 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League last month. Momentum is now building behind a change in the dugout.

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Why can Pochettino not refuse Manchester United?

United have held talks over appointing Pochettino on three separate occasions, coming close several times, including in 2022 when they turned to Erik ten Hag instead.

Back in May 2016, Pochettino and Sir Alex Ferguson appeared together in a photo at a restaurant amid speculation that the Argentine, then Tottenham's manager, would succeed Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford. United later chose Jose Mourinho.

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Pochettino loves his job with the United States, but he feels he cannot refuse an offer from Manchester United.

The 54-year-old is preparing to return to the Premier League two years after being sacked as Chelsea manager.

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He regards his spell at Stamford Bridge as a success, yet ultimately feels it was not the right fit for him.

United officials have long admired Pochettino from afar. He was among their targets during his time at Tottenham, then again when it became clear his tenure with Paris Saint-Germain was coming to an end.

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In the end, the Argentine returned to the Premier League, but he preferred a return to London, where he signed for Chelsea.

Throughout this complex journey of negotiations, United were a constant presence, and there were plenty of decisive moments along the way. When news of Chelsea's interest in Pochettino broke in 2023, United, under Erik ten Hag, had just suffered a crushing defeat to Sevilla.

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Ten years on, the chance has come again for United to seize what once slipped away. So is this finally the right place and the right time for Pochettino?