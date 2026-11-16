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Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/2027Getty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir
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21 merciless days: Barcelona enter a terrifying tunnel of fixtures with Flick in the eye of the storm

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Barcelona are entering a congested phase of the season, with a series of back-to-back fixtures awaiting them on more than one front. The schedule gives Hansi Flick and his players only short breaks to catch their breath, amid physical and technical challenges that are growing tougher as the team continue to struggle with injuries.

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The marathon starts next Sunday, when Villarreal visit the Spotify Camp Nou for the 13th round of La Liga. Then the Catalan side head to Azerbaijan to face Sabah Baku on Wednesday 25 November in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

That trip is Barcelona's longest away journey of the year, and it'll take a physical toll. They then return to La Liga at Deportivo La Coruña on 29 November: their third match in a single week and their second in a row on the road.

December doubles the pressure on Flick

It doesn't stop there. Barcelona open December with a heavyweight clash against Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou on 2 December, a match brought forward from the 23rd round of La Liga because of Spanish Super Cup commitments, with that tournament scheduled for February 2027.

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Three days later, Barcelona host Celta Vigo on 5 December. Next up is Manchester City, an eagerly awaited European showdown on the 8th in the sixth round of the Champions League league phase.

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Barcelona wrap up their run of seven matches in 21 days at Málaga on 12 or 13 December. Kick-off has yet to be officially confirmed.

Copa del Rey and Real Sociedad before the end of the year

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Even then, Flick's players won't get a long rest. Their Copa del Rey campaign begins in the round of 32 between 15 and 17 December, against opponents yet to be determined.

Real Sociedad then visit Camp Nou in La Liga on 19 or 20 December, Barcelona's final stop of 2026.

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All told, the Catalan side face nine matches in 29 days, including tough tests against Atlético Madrid, Manchester City and Villarreal on top of their other domestic and European commitments. Flick may have to manage his players' workload carefully, especially with injuries limiting his options.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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