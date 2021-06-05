2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Fifth, fourth or third - Where does India stand in Group E?

Where does India stand in 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers Group E after their defeat to Qatar?

India went down 0-1 to Qatar in a 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualification match at the at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.

Igor Stimac's side were placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches before they resumed with the remainder of their qualification matches.

Group E Standings

Team Matches W D L GF GA GD PTS Qatar 7 6 1 0 17 1 +16 19 Oman 5 4 0 1 11 4 +7 12 Afghanistan 6 1 2 3 3 12 -9 5 India 6 0 3 3 3 6 -3 3 Bangladesh 6 0 2 4 3 14 -11 2

Here's how India can finish in the third position.

What happens if India finish fourth or fifth?

If India finish fourth then also they can qualify for the Asian Cup qualifying third round if they finish amongst the four best fourth-placed teams across all groups. The remaining four fourth-placed teams will advance to the Asian Cup qualifying play-off round.

If India finish fifth in the table, then they will have to participate in the Asian Cup Qualifying play-off round.

What next for the Indian national team?

India are set to take on Bangladesh next on Monday, June 7, and will finish their campaign with a match against Afghanistan on June 15. India's target will now be to finish third in Group E and avoid a play-off to get into the Asian Cup qualifiers.

