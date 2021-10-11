2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Unbelievable how Kenya couldn't score - Firat

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat believes Kenya deserved to get something from their 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Mali at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The Les Aigles sealed the double over Kenya after securing a 1-0 win courtesy of Ibrahima Kone’s 55th-minute goal and the result came after they had humiliated them 5-0 in the first meeting three days earlier.

Firat, who is yet to win a match since taking over as Kenya coach, has now blamed the team’s latest defeat on their bluntness in front of goal and promised to work on it before the next assignment.

'It is unbelievable we can't score goals'

“Why should I blame anyone [for the defeat]? The boys gave everything they could, they played good football and we created so many goalscoring chances but we never used them,” Firat told Goal after the game.

“It is unbelievable in football, for me, it is unbelievable on why we cannot score, and this is the problem and it is something we need to work on for the long term and the future, how to score goals.

“We have to ask ourselves, why can’t we score goals, we had eight to nine clear goalscoring chances but none was scored, it is something we must address, I don’t understand why we cannot score.

“Even if I am not here, we need to prepare a project and work on it, and whatever time it takes, we must rectify and start scoring goals.”

Firat also took issue with the officiating, insisting the match officials were not fair to his side.

“If you have such referees then you easily qualify for the World Cup but at the World Cup you don’t have such referees and this is something that is affecting African football,” Firat continued.

The back-to-back defeats ended Harambee Stars’ chances of reaching Qatar as they are lying third in Group E with two points from four matches.

Mali are topping the group on 10 points from four matches while Uganda, who sealed the double over Rwanda after a 1-0 win at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala, are second on eight points from four matches.