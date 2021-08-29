2022 World Cup qualifiers: Nantes ace Simon arrives in Nigeria for Liberia & Cape Verde games

The France-based winger has arrived in the country for next month’s fixtures against the Lone Star and Blue Sharks

Nantes’ Moses Simon has arrived in Nigeria for September’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

The France-based forward is among the 30 players coach Gernot Rohr called up for the crucial encounters against the Lone Star and Blue Sharks.



Goal gathered through a close source to Simon that the former Gent and Levante star landed in Abuja on Sunday morning and is expected to touch down in Lagos where the rest of his teammates will assemble.

The 26-year-old was in action from start to finish as Nantes bowed 1-0 at home to Olympique Lyon in Friday’s French top-flight encounter at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau.

Nigeria begin their race to Qatar 2022 against Peter Butler’s Lone Star at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, September 3, before heading to Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena, Mindelo four days later to take on Bubista’s Blue Sharks.

The three-time African kings crashed out in the preliminary rounds of the Russia 2018 edition after failing to negotiate their way past Iceland, Argentina, and Croatia.

Nigeria’s best outing at the global football showpiece remains a Round of 16 finish achieved in 1994 (USA), 1998 (France), 2014 (Brazil).



Nigeria squad for Liberia and Cape Verde

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Troost-Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Seven others on standby: Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Valentine Ozornwafor (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy); Kingsley Michael (Bologna FC, Italy).