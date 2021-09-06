2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana goalkeeper Ofori reveals target for South Africa clash

The Black Stars No.1 previews their encounter with Bafana on the road to Qatar

Ghana shot-stopper Richard Ofori has stated his outfit will be gunning for three points in their 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa on Monday.

The Black Stars face Bafana away at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, three days after edging Ethiopia 1-0 in their Group G opener.

The hosts are equally looking for a win following their opening day away draw with Zimbabwe.

“This game is very important. It means a lot for the nation because we know how the nation loves the game and then how important this game is for the nation because we want to go to the World Cup,” Ofori, who plays club football in South Africa for Orlando Pirates, said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“That’s the stage that every player wants to play so it’s very import to the team and the nation.

“Most of the players I am playing with them here [In South Africa] and I know their quality is very good. But at the end of the day, we are Ghana, so we need to show this is the Ghana national team and then the most important thing we need to win.”

With three points, Ghana currently are top of the group, two points clear of South Africa and Zimbabwe who have a point each.

A win will no doubt consolidate the Black Stars’ lead in their quest for a return to the World Cup after missing out of the 2018 edition in Russia.

“We are in a country where they expect more. Wearing this jersey means a lot because of the things the leaders have done in previous years,” Ofori added.

"When you’re wearing this jersey, they expect more, that’s the nature of our country. So you need to adapt to the pressure and make sure you make them proud at the end of the day by winning.

“The most important thing I understand about the game is that for all the big teams in the world, it’s not a matter of how you play because I’ve never seen any history [of results in the form of] Real Madrid or AC Milan ‘played well’.

"I’ve never seen something like that before. It’s a matter of who’s winning and who has won trophies, that’s the most important thing.

"So the most important thing to understand is that we need to win as a nation and as a team. So we’re going in tomorrow, we hope everything goes well and by the end of the day we carry the three points.

"That’ the most important thing.”

In their last trip to South Africa, Ghana could only hold out for a 1-1 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March.