2022 World Cup qualifiers: Felix Sanchez - India will be difficult to beat

Qatar's Spanish boss Felix Sanchez Bas sounded caution ahead of facing India in the second match of the World Cup qualifiers at their home...

will be high on confidence ahead of facing in their second match of the World Cup 2022 and 2023 joint qualifiers on Tuesday.

The reigning Asian Cup champions were off to flying start earlier this week, registering a thumping 6-0 win over minnows Afghanistan. Their opponents , on the other hand, succumbed to a disappointing 1-2 defeat against Oman after leading until 82 minutes.

’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez Bas, though, is in no mood to take India lightly. He said, “Obviously we watched their games from the recent past and they have a new staff which has made some changes. We respect their team.

"They gave a good performance in the last game which makes it a very tough game tomorrow. We will try to play a good game tomorrow and we are confident about it.”

Qatar have progressed leaps and bounds in the last few years and looks well prepared for the upcoming World Cup 2022. On asked about the lessons the developing football nations like India can take from them, the Spanish coach said, “I think Qatar have prepared for a long time. The most important thing is the players. The players we have are of very good quality that is why we won the Asian Cup.

“It is not about learning from us. It is just that we are doing work to keep on improving. First, we have to qualify for the Asian Cup and our main target is to have a good team for the World Cup 2022. We are working very hard and the players are very committed.”

Though Qatar have an automatic spot in the 2022 World Cup due to their standing as hosts, Sanchez was confident about his players giving hundred per cent in the match.

He said, “We still have the final session of training and we will see how we are doing. Of course, we have something in mind. We still need to train today and see how the players are. I am sure the players who will start tomorrow will give their 100 per cent.”

The Spaniard also complimented India for being a well organised team.

“I don’t think we will introduce anything new. We will just play our game using our strength and try to choose the right players to do that. Hopefully, we will be able to play well. We have to play at a very good level to get a good result against a team that we know are very well organised. They are going to be a difficult team to beat,” said the Qatar boss.