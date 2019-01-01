India thrash Nepal 5-0 in 2019 SAFF U-15 Championship opener

Two-time champions India got off to a flying start with a resounding win over Nepal

could not have asked for a better start in the SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-15 Championship as they beat Nepal 5-0 at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on Wednesday afternoon.

Bibiano Fernandes' boys, who recently returned from an exposure tour to , led by three goals at half-time through Maheson Singh (5'), Shubho Paul (24') and Anish Mazumder (43'). The tally was completed by Taison Singh (49') and Sridarth Nongmeikapam (56') in the second half.

The hosts took the lead as early as the fifth minute when Maheson sneaked in from the left and found the top corner with a powerful shot. Maheson then turned provider for 's next goal, this time getting the better of his marker on the right flank to send in a low cross for Shubho to steer the ball into the back of the net in the 24th minute.

Just as Nepal would have liked to prevent further damage going into the break, it was skipper Anish Mazumder who rose highest to nod in the third in the 43rd minute.

India continued on the same footing in the second half and it took less than five minutes for them to get on the scoresheet again as Taison Singh curled in a left-footed free-kick into the top corner.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam followed up by taking the onus on him as he was the played a through ball in the 56th minute. He made no mistake and took to make it 5-0 in his side's favour.

India will next face Bhutan on August 25th and Bangladesh on August 29th. The eventual group winners and runners-up will be involved in the final on August 31st.



India XI: Aman Kumar Sharma (GK), Pritam Meetei Sorokhaibam, Paogoumang Singson, Anish Mazumder, Amandeep, Sibajit Singh Leimapokam, Shubho Paul, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Maheson Singh Tongbram, Taison Singh Loitongbam, Yoihenba Meitei Sukham