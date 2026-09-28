Bastian Schweinsteiger has ripped into Germany. The 2014 world champion believes the current generation of internationals cannot live up to the successful German sides of the past.

Germany opened the Nations League group stage with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, who snatched a point at the death. Then came an embarrassing 0-1 defeat to Greece. Criticism of head coach Jürgen Klopp is already growing.

"We are no longer a top team. We have become mediocre. We no longer have players who can make the difference. Even Greece have Karetsas, Tzolis and Pavlidis – players who do make the difference. I hope Klopp builds a team that play football in Klopp's style," said a stunned Schweinsteiger in his analysis on ARD.

For the four Nations League matches, Klopp selected a total of 44 players. Schweinsteiger does not see that approach as a bad thing, and believes it is right to give new internationals a chance. "Klopp must look at every player who comes into consideration."

One player does get an exception from Schweinsteiger's criticism: Joshua Kimmich. "If we have to play out from the back, he is the only one who can give creative passes. If he is not there, it becomes difficult."

Next up, Germany have another chance in the Nations League against Serbia on 1 October. Three days later, on 4 October, they travel to Greece. The group stage ends on 16 November with a home match against the Netherlands in Berlin.