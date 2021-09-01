1992 to 2020: Indian men's football team's FIFA rankings over the years

Goal takes a look at the FIFA rankings of the Indian men's football team's in the last 28 years...

The men's FIFA World Rankings were introduced for the first time in December 1992 with the intention of ranking the countries on the basis of their success over a period of time. The first FIFA ranking for men's football teams was published on 31st December 1992.

Currently, Belgium are at the top of the rankings and the Red Devils have hold on to their top rank for the past two years. Since the time the rankings started, Brazil have had held the top rank for the most amount of time.

The Indian men's football team is currently ranked 105th in the world, a position they have held on to since April 2021. The Blue Tigers' highest ever FIFA rank was 94 which they had achieved in 1996.

In recent times, India have twice reached the 96th position, in 2017 and 2018. Under British coach Stephen Constantine, India saw their greatest progress in FIFA rankings ever. When Constantine took charge of the team in 2015, India were ranked 166. In fact, at one point in 2015, India had even fallen to 173rd place. But in the next two years, India under Constantine made rapid progress and reached 96.

Article continues below

Since 2019, India have maintained their rank between 100 to 108. At the beginning of 2021, the first ranking which was released on February 18, India were ranked 104 but in April they dropped one place and moved to 105 which they have maintained till the latest ranking which was released on August 12.

Here, we take a look at the Blues Tigers' ranking at the end of each year since 1993.

What has been India's rank from 1992 to 2020?