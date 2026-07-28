Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso hauled off one of his players just 19 minutes after bringing him on as a substitute during a friendly on Tuesday, ahead of the new season.

The Blues' new boss is getting to know his squad on a pre-season tour of Australia and Asia. He kicked things off with a friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers, running out 6-4 winners.

Level at 2-2 at the break, Chelsea saw Alonso bring on 20-year-old Omari Kellyman in place of Reggie Walsh (Rayan Kavuma-Makwin) for the start of the second half.

Kellyman lasted only 19 minutes before talented Brazilian Estevao replaced him, according to "The Sun".

The attacking midfielder joined the Blues from Aston Villa in 2024 for 19 million pounds.

His first season, though, was wrecked by ankle and hamstring injuries that kept him out of former manager Enzo Maresca's plans.

Last season saw Kellyman shipped out on loan to Cardiff City in the Championship, where he impressed everyone with 11 goals in 36 matches.

Judging by his limited minutes, another battle awaits Kellyman as he looks to prove his worth under Alonso.



