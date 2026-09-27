173 minutes reveal the truth: was Real Betis right to give up on the 'Amrabat deal'?

Real Betis got their call on Sofyan Amrabat spot on, according to a Spanish press report on Sunday, with the Morocco international now at Ajax.

Amrabat spent last season on loan at Betis from Turkey's Fenerbahce before joining Ajax last summer.

Four appearances have followed at his new club, just one of them a start, for a total of 173 minutes.

Newspaper "AS" claim Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini wanted Amrabat back last summer. The club refused to break its wage ceiling to get the deal done, and the Moroccan signed for Ajax instead.

It added: "Real Betis fans watched an outstanding midfielder slip through their fingers, a player who was a key pillar last season".

The newspaper continued: "Nevertheless, the Moroccan star has so far failed to adapt at Ajax Amsterdam, and has appeared to be declining in his level".

It went on: "Sofyan has started for Ajax only once, averaging roughly 25 minutes in the other matches, without establishing himself in the starting line-up".

It concluded: "Therefore, time has proven Betis right, having decided not to complete the deal for Amrabat, who has not yet fully settled".