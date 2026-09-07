Dani Olmo stole the spotlight in Barcelona's clean 5-0 win over Valencia yesterday, Sunday, in the Spanish league, and he did it despite barely getting on the pitch.

The Barca star played only a quarter of an hour, but he left a clear mark that contributed strongly to the big win.

According to the newspaper "AS", Olmo is an example of a fighting player who is always looking to prove himself and book a place in the starting line-up.

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Flick praised what he did at the Mestalla. Rather than "loitering" on the pitch once the result was settled at 3-0, he created two goals in the blink of an eye.

For the fourth, he combined with Pedri, a player he understands well. For the fifth, he dribbled past everyone before finding Lamine, who scored with ease. Two goals in just five minutes.

That was one of those lightning displays that don't earn you points through physical effort, but which coaches value for their educational worth to the team. A World Cup champion giving his utmost to widen the gap.

Just 131 minutes this season is undoubtedly a small number for Olmo. His accumulated experience allows him to be patient, though, and his standing is already firmly established at this stage. The season is long, and his moments of brilliance will come.

Barcelona are ambitious this season, and so is Olmo. As on many previous occasions, he has to be ready.

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