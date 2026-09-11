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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

10 goals: Ivan Toney shatters Al-Somah's record and soars to the top of the scorers' chart

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem
Al Ahli
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
Saudi Arabia
England

The English striker continues to shine

Ivan Toney has broken the record of his Syrian predecessor Omar Al Somah. The England and Al-Ahli forward reached his tenth goal of the current Saudi Roshn League season.

Al-Ahli hosted Al-Hazm today, Friday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the seventh round of the Roshn League fixtures.

Toney put Al-Ahli 2-0 up against Al-Hazm in the 32nd minute, converting a penalty he won himself.

The England forward struck again in the final minute of the first half for his second goal and his side's third. The goalkeeper saved a shot from Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, and the ball fell to Toney in front of an empty net.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Pakhtakor Tashkent crest
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT

That took him to ten goals for the season and left him top of the scoring charts by a full six-goal margin over his nearest challenger.

The 30-year-old racked up those 10 goals in just the first 7 rounds, his best start with Al-Ahli since joining from Brentford in the summer of 2024.

Compare that with his previous returns. Toney did not reach his tenth goal until after 17 matches in the 2024-2025 season, and needed 13 matches to manage the same last season.

He also matched a historic record held by Omar Al Somah, the only player to score 10 goals in the first 7 rounds of the Saudi League since the start of the 2009-2010 season.

The Syrian forward set that record at Al-Ahli too, specifically in the first 7 rounds of the 2016-2017 season, according to the Opta statistics network. 

For all his goals, Toney has never been crowned the Saudi League's top scorer. He finished runner-up to Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo two seasons ago and to Al-Qadsiah's Julian Quinones of Mexico last season.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums

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