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1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 9 Nov 2026 - 12:00

In the Women's Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln host RB Leipzig, who are struggling and sit close to them in the table. Both sides need points as the season progresses.

Cologne most recently beat Hamburger SV 3-1 but suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against VfL Wolfsburg before that. The Rhineland side will look to make home advantage count.

After a convincing 3-0 away win in Freiburg, RB Leipzig suffered a sobering 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich. The team from Saxony have struggled for consistency this season.

Antonio Nusa has been one of the few bright spots in a difficult season for RB Leipzig's men's team, a sign of how unsettled things are around the club at present. The women's team are also under pressure to show consistency.

To watch the match live, find all the broadcast information below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at 1. FC Köln and RB Leipzig?

Across their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Köln have two wins and two defeats. Most recently, they beat RB Leipzig 1-0 at home in the Women's DFB Cup. Before that came a 3-0 defeat against Wolfsburg and a 3-1 win against Hamburger SV. Köln scored eight goals and conceded four during this period.

RB Leipzig have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They won 0-2 away against Blau-Gelb Marburg and beat Mainz 5-0 before most recently losing 5-1 to Bayern Munich. Leipzig scored eleven goals and conceded seven during this period.

1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig: line-ups

1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig: form

1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig: head-to-head record

1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig: the tables