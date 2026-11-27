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1. FC Köln vs Elversberg: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 28 Nov 2026 - 09:30 RheinEnergieSTADION

1. FC Köln host newly promoted Elversberg at the RheinEnergieSTADION in a Bundesliga match with both teams needing points.

Cologne have impressed recently, taking a point from Bayern Munich in Munich with a 1-1 draw after Mikey Moore put them ahead.

At the Allianz Arena, Joel Schmied was involved in the challenge after which Bayern Munich's Harry Kane was ruled out with a torn syndesmosis ligament.

Elversberg arrive after a 1-0 defeat at SC Freiburg. Vincent Wagner's side have won just one of their past five Bundesliga and cup matches.

Before that, Elversberg showed they can score, beating Mainz 05 4-1. They sit above Cologne in the table.

Here's how you can follow the match.

Talking points: What's been happening at 1. FC Köln and Elversberg?

1. FC Köln have one win, three draws and one defeat from their past five competitive matches. They drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich last time out, having previously lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen. Cologne beat Union Berlin 5-0 in the DFB Cup. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded four.

Elversberg have one win and four defeats from their past five matches. They lost 1-0 to SC Freiburg last time out, having previously beaten Mainz 05 4-1. A 2-0 defeat at Darmstadt knocked them out of the DFB Cup.

1. FC Köln vs Elversberg: Line-ups

1. FC Köln vs Elversberg: Form

1. FC Köln vs Elversberg: Head-to-head record

1. FC Köln vs Elversberg: The tables