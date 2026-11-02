Newcastle United player ratings vs Everton: Lukas Hornicek and Jacob Ramsey endure nightmare nights in damaging defeat

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Newcastle United slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at St James' Park as a second-half strike from Thierno Barry settled the contest. A significant goalkeeping error from Lukas Hornicek proved the difference in a match where the Magpies struggled to convert possession into clear-cut chances.

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Newcastle United’s tactical approach under Matthias Jaissle faced a stern test of patience and precision against David Moyes’ well-drilled Everton side. The first half was a cagey affair, defined by structural rigidity from both teams. Newcastle dominated the ball with 52% possession but lacked the verticality required to break down a compact Toffees low block. Despite recording 17 total shots, the Magpies' efficiency was remarkably low, testing Jordan Pickford only twice throughout the entire ninety minutes.

The game’s decisive moment arrived just four minutes after the restart. A catastrophic error from goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek gifted Thierno Barry the opening goal in the 49th minute, a blow from which the hosts never truly recovered. While Newcastle pushed late on, the frustration was compounded by a chaotic stoppage-time period that saw substitute Jacob Ramsey receive two quick yellow cards, leaving his side with ten men in the dying seconds. The 0-1 scoreline reflects a lack of cutting edge for Newcastle, who despite an xG of 1.71, could not find a way past a resilient Everton defence.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Lukas Hornicek - 3/10

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A night to forget for the goalkeeper. While he made four saves to keep the scoreline respectable, his performance is entirely overshadowed by the error for Thierno Barry's 49th-minute winner. In a match of such fine margins, his lack of composure during that pivotal sequence cost his team a share of the points.

Dan Burn - 6/10

The captain put in a characteristically robust shift at the heart of the defence. He was reliable in his positioning and led the team with several of the 33 clearances Newcastle recorded. However, he struggled at times with the pace of Everton's transitions and picked up a yellow card in the 32nd minute for a professional foul.

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Fabian Schaer - 5/10

Schaer attempted to instigate play from deep, but his trademark long-range distribution was often intercepted by Everton's disciplined midfield. He was booked deep into stoppage time (90+9') as frustrations boiled over. Defensively, he was part of a unit that looked vulnerable whenever the visitors counter-attacked.

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Lewis Hall - 6/10

Hall was one of Newcastle's primary outlets, often drifting into central areas to support the build-up. He contributed to the 24 crosses delivered by the hosts but frequently found his delivery blocked or cleared by the towering Everton centre-backs. He was diligent in his tracking back but lacked the final ball.

Amar Dedic - 5/10

Dedic had a difficult evening dealing with Everton's direct wing play. While he attempted to overlap and provide width, he was often caught out of position on the break. He was substituted in the 87th minute for Birama Toure as Jaissle sought more offensive impetus.

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Midfield

Joelinton - 6/10

The Brazilian was the engine room for the Magpies, winning several duels and attempting to drive the ball forward through the thirds. He was the most physical presence in a midfield that struggled to cope with Everton's counter-press. He was withdrawn in the 75th minute for Ramsey.

Joe Willock - 5/10

Willock struggled to find the pockets of space he usually thrives in. His movement was curtailed by Everton's double pivot, and he failed to register a significant impact on the final third before being replaced by Yoane Wissa in the 64th minute.

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Nicolas Gonzalez - 5/10

Deployed in a creative role, Gonzalez was largely peripheral. He struggled to link play between the midfield and William Osula, often finding himself forced into wide areas where he was doubled up on. He was part of the double substitution in the 64th minute, making way for Sean Steur.

Attack

Harvey Barnes - 6/10

Barnes was perhaps the most dangerous of Newcastle's starting attackers, frequently cutting inside to unleash shots. However, like much of the team, his efforts were either blocked or off-target. He lacked the clinical edge required to bypass Pickford.

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Anthony Elanga - 5/10

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Elanga’s pace was rarely utilised effectively as Everton sat deep, denying him space to run into. He struggled to impact the game in 1v1 situations and was eventually substituted for Jacob Murphy in the 76th minute.

William Osula - 5/10

A frustrating night for the young striker, who was often isolated between Everton's central defenders. He worked hard to hold the ball up but lacked the service necessary to test the goalkeeper, as Newcastle’s 17 shots resulted in very few high-quality openings for the number nine.

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Substitutes & Manager

Yoane Wissa (Sub 64') - 5/10

Came on to provide more energy in the final third but found it difficult to break through the blue wall. His presence didn't significantly alter the shot quality for the hosts.

Stijn Steur (Sub 64') - 5/10

The youngster was introduced to provide a different technical profile in midfield but was largely swamped by the intensity of the game's closing stages.

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Jacob Ramsey (Sub 75') - 2/10

A disastrous cameo. Entering the fray to provide a spark, he instead managed to pick up two yellow cards in quick succession (90+6' and 90+8'), resulting in a red card that killed off any hopes of a late Newcastle equaliser.

Jacob Murphy (Sub 76') - 5/10

Introduced late to provide fresh legs and crossing ability, but Everton's aerial dominance meant his deliveries were easily dealt with.

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Birama Toure (Sub 87') - N/A

Late tactical switch that had no time to impact the result.

Matthias Jaissle (Manager) - 4/10

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Jaissle's side dominated possession but lacked a 'Plan B' to break down a low block. His substitutions failed to change the momentum of the game, and the defensive lapse for the goal suggests a continuing fragility in transition that he has yet to resolve.