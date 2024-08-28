'Zwane destroyed Kaizer Chiefs with all reserve boys! Sirino chose wrong team & will be dumped after two years' - Fans

Amakhosi signed the 33-year-old a couple of weeks ago in their bid to strengthen the playing unit ahead of the new season.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Leonardo Castro recently told new Kaizer Chiefs signing Gaston Sirino that he might struggle to fit in at the Soweto giants owing to a lack of experience in the rest of the squad.

The South American signed a two-year deal with the Glamour Boys who are rebuilding after finishing 10th in the Premier Soccer League last season.

Some fans feel Sirino is what Amakhosi needed, but others claim he is done after seven seasons at Masandawana.

Have a look at their raw comments as sampled by GOAL.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!