Roma and Italy have left Nicolò Zaniolo with intense emotions, expectations he saw coming to varying degrees, and memories of bonds broken and mended. In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato e Goal, Zaniolo looked back on his time at Roma and his hopes of playing for Italy. Some of the choices that shaped him are ones he wouldn't make again. His biggest dream is to play for Italy at a World Cup, and it remains the top priority of his playing career.





Read the section on Udinese, the rumours about AC Milan and a contract renewal, and the interesting facts about the Juventus squad here







Find the section on playing abroad, Mourinho and Leao here