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Zaniolo: “Roma was my best experience, but there are many things I wouldn’t do again. I want to earn my place at the World Cup with Italy. Gasperini? A visionary.”

N. Zaniolo
Italy
Roma
Udinese
Originals

Second part of the exclusive interview with the Juventus striker.

Roma and Italy have left Nicolò Zaniolo with intense emotions, expectations he saw coming to varying degrees, and memories of bonds broken and mended. In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato e Goal, Zaniolo looked back on his time at Roma and his hopes of playing for Italy. Some of the choices that shaped him are ones he wouldn't make again. His biggest dream is to play for Italy at a World Cup, and it remains the top priority of his playing career.


Read the section on Udinese, the rumours about AC Milan and a contract renewal, and the interesting facts about the Juventus squad here



Find the section on playing abroad, Mourinho and Leao here

  • Mancini’s new era with the Azzurri

    The injury you're receiving treatment for forced you to leave the national team's training camp. What was the mood among the squad at Coverciano? How do you see this new chapter for the Azzurri?

    "The national team must be a constant goal and dream for every Italian footballer, because when you wear the Italy shirt you represent an entire nation. In the few days I was there, I immediately sensed the desire to do well, to make a fresh start and to take Italy back where they belong. Head coach Mancini has quickly made his mark, and I am confident this new chapter will bring great success. As for me and the future, I know that wearing the Italy shirt is a privilege that has to be earned; what you do on the pitch is the best judge."

  • Zenica regret?

    Do you regret not being in Zenica and, as a result, missing out on the last World Cup?

    "More than a personal regret, it's a regret shared by all Italians. It didn't matter who was on the pitch; what mattered was getting there, and we didn't manage it. Now we roll up our sleeves: in four years, there will be another chance. A new cycle has begun, and we hope this is the time we bring Italy back to the stage where they belong."

  • World Cup target. We’d all like the Serie A title, but...

    What are your goals for the future and at Udinese?

    "I always set myself short-term goals. Right now, I just want to get back on the pitch and compete at my usual level with Udinese. My biggest dream remains to play in a World Cup with Italy. With the club, the aim is to equal or surpass last year's 50 points. Can we talk about Europe? We have to be humble. I can tell you that we'd certainly like to win the Serie A title, but we're not the only ones... The team are strong, we can achieve great things, but there are plenty of well-equipped sides, so we have to be realistic."


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  • THE ROLE

    Your role in Udine and with the national team has changed a great deal over time, and it’s still changing. Would 'a number ten playing up front' be an accurate way to describe you today?

    "I've played a lot of different roles in my career: I started as a central midfielder, on the side of midfield, before moving to the right at Roma. Injuries have taken away some of the explosiveness I had when covering the whole flank and moved me further infield. I think attacking midfield is my perfect fit: I need to see the goal in front of me, not have it behind me. I can shoot from distance and set up my team-mates, those are all part of my game."

  • Roma was the best experience; there are many things I wouldn’t do again

    You mentioned Roma. If you could go back, is there anything you would change about the choices you made, or about your experience at Roma more generally?

    "My time at Roma was one of the most important and instructive periods of my life. I carry great joys with me – winning the Conference League, making my debut at the Bernabéu, scoring my first Serie A goal against Sassuolo – but disappointments too. I left many friends in Rome, my wife is from Rome, my first child was born there... we're even thinking of moving back there when my career ends. Perhaps there are many things I wouldn't do again, but without those mistakes and without injuries as serious as the cruciate ligament injuries, I wouldn't be the person and athlete I am today. They taught me to look after my body, my diet and injury prevention. These days, I don't go onto the pitch without doing injury-prevention work. I was sorry that my relationship with the Roma community ended rather abruptly; I still cheer them on and support them"


  • Roma are dreaming big under Gasperini, who coached you at Atalanta. What do you remember about him? Can they win the Scudetto?

    "Gasperini is an incredible manager. He gets 120% out of every player and makes you soar physically and mentally. At Atalanta, I was coming back from a problem with my fifth metatarsal and couldn't fully meet his demands, but I had the honour of being coached by a visionary like him. He leaves his mark wherever he goes, and Roma are flying this year. They can certainly have a say in the Serie A title race."