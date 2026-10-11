Let's start with the season as it resumes after the break. You started well, but things faltered a little before the break. What should we expect from Udinese when you return? And how are you doing with your injury?

We started very strongly in the first two matches, beating Monza and drawing with Como. After that, it wasn't the start we had set out to make, and we know we need to improve certain things. We talk among ourselves every day to try to improve what we've been lacking recently. The break has certainly helped us work better, come together again and find extra motivation. We're starting again, and we need to come back stronger. As for me personally, everything is fine. I had a small setback after the injury, but the medical staff and I are doing a lot of work. I'm at the training ground every day recovering, and I'll soon be able to return and make an important contribution to this team.