After your move from Galatasaray became permanent this summer, talk turned to a contract renewal. How much truth was there in reports linking you with other clubs, such as AC Milan or Lazio? Why did you stay in Udine?
"It was a rather turbulent summer, which made me reflect and understand what I really wanted. My intention was always to stay here, because I've been really happy. Udinese are like a family to me: they welcomed me, supported me and helped me in every way. I feel a strong sense of belonging and gratitude towards the club. There are lots of contractual complexities in football... there were some brief negotiations, but fortunately everything worked out. The other clubs? When you have a good season, it's normal for there to be reports linking you with big clubs, but I wanted to hear from Udinese first. They wanted to keep me, and now it's up to me to repay their faith on the pitch."
Who is the best of your Udinese team-mates? And who is the most likeable?
We have so many very young players with potential, as well as other talented players, like Solet, Davis... Ekkelenkamp and Okoye too. Picking just one would be disrespectful. The most likeable? Soltet, without a doubt (laughs, ed.), but Okoye too!