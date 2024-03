GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Caf Champions League quarter-final clash with Yanga on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are in Dar es Salaam for a Caf Champions League Last-eight, first-leg tie against Young Africans at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

The Brazilians are bidding to win this competition for the second time while the Tanzanians are pushing to lift it for the first time.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Yanga and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.