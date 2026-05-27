"You wouldn't want to play against him": Toni Kroos misses this DFB star from the squad for the 2026 World Cup

His brother and co-podcast host Felix also wanted to see Bisseck at the World Cup, yet both brothers ultimately backed national team manager Julian Nagelsmann's squad choices: "That's fine; it's not really our place to claim we know better," Kroos stated.

Bisseck has made only one senior appearance for Germany, yet the Cologne-born centre-back was seen as a contender for the USA, Canada and Mexico tournament.

After all, the centre-back is a regular starter for Inter Milan, and last season he made 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists, playing a decisive role in the Nerazzurri's league and cup double.