"You don't have to respect rubbish opinions": PSG manager Luis Enrique hits back at criticism of the spectacle against Bayern Munich

Immediately after the match, Enrique described it as "the best game I've ever experienced as a manager". Lothar Matthäus, however, was puzzled by this assessment. "I think the fan in him was speaking; as a manager, he can't be satisfied with his defence," Matthäus wrote in kicker.

Neither side is expected to alter their system for next Wednesday's return leg at the Allianz Arena. "The key thing is to believe that you can win this way," Bayern manager Vincent Kompany said on Friday. "We don't want to lose, and that's exactly what makes us strong. PSG would never change the style that won them the Champions League either."

PSG won last year's final 5-0 against Inter Milan, while Bayern currently lead Europe's top scorers.