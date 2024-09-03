'You are drunk Khan, Mamelodi Sundowns are not like Kaizer Chiefs! Must we give Mngqithi chance to lie again? Look at Amakhosi now'- Fans

Masandawana are not ready to see their team struggle like the Glamour Boys after a poor start to the 2024-25 campaign.

Recently, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Farouk Khan came to Manqoba Mngqithi's defence, stating the tactician will deliver at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Masandawana have not won any of their last three competitive games in regulation time and were recently knocked out of the MTN8 by Stellenbosch.

However, Khan who also served as the Brazilians' assistant coach in the past, believes the former AmaZulu coach is the right man and will eventually deliver.

The fans are not buying his sentiments, insisting even Kaizer Chiefs started like that and are now struggling. Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.