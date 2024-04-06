'Yanga SC were robbed of a spectacular goal against Mamelodi Sundowns! Masandawana looked like amateurs with no creativity' - Fans

Fans in Africa argue Wananchi deserved to eliminate Masandawana from the prestigious club competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns needed post-match penalties to defeat Yanga SC 3-2 and eliminate them from the Caf Champions League game.

However, football lovers in Africa believe Stephane Aziz Ki's 59th-minute rocket crossed the line and should have counted.

A section of Masandawana fans are adamant the officials were correct not to award the Tanzanian champions the goal that could have potentially knocked the Premier Soccer League champions from the competition.

GOAL brings you all the reactions from the Friday night game.