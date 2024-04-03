Yanga president Hersi Ally Said reveals which team he supports in South Africa - 'Kaizer Chiefs is the first team I fell in love with when I came for the World Cup in 2010'
Tanzania's Young Africans are preparing for their Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Yanga president reveals he loves Chiefs
- Said fell in love with Amakhosi in 2010
- Yanga plays Sundowns in Caf Champions League