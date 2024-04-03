Kaizer Chiefs vs Yanga SCYanga SC
Clifton Mabasa

Yanga president Hersi Ally Said reveals which team he supports in South Africa - 'Kaizer Chiefs is the first team I fell in love with when I came for the World Cup in 2010'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Young Africans
CAF Champions League

Tanzania's Young Africans are preparing for their Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.

  • Yanga president reveals he loves Chiefs
  • Said fell in love with Amakhosi in 2010
  • Yanga plays Sundowns in Caf Champions League

