Xabi Alonso was furious: the incredible lack of respect shown by Real Madrid's star players is said to be the reason for the rift in the dressing room

According to a report in Marca, citing insider information from the Real Madrid dressing room, the deep rift between individual players in the squad is said to have been caused by the resignation of former manager Xabi Alonso. Tensions rose in October as several key players—Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde among them—openly criticised Alonso's regime of lengthy tactical sessions and video analysis.

However, another camp backed Alonso's methods and his push to overhaul the system and playing style. For them, the constant gripes—especially from Vinicius—were a pretext; the Brazilian's status had slipped compared with his position under Carlo Ancelotti.

Although the Brazilian remained a key figure, Alonso left him out of 20 of 33 competitive matches and introduced him as a substitute on four occasions. As a result, Vinicius completed the full 90 minutes in only nine matches and was increasingly deployed in a playmaking role, recording 10 assists. By contrast, under Arbeloa, Vinicius has scored eight more goals in ten fewer matches and has been substituted only three times in 23 outings.

One such switch, perceived as humiliating by Vinicius, sparked the now-infamous Clásico row at the end of October; according to Marca, that was the moment the campaign began to unravel behind the scenes. Players such as Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga reportedly agreed, feeling that Alonso's methods were sapping the squad's form and confidence.

The disrespect shown by some players during tactical sessions—with some feigning sleep or chatting through Alonso's briefings—infuriated both his supporters in the dressing room and the coach himself, who remains without a club. "I didn't realise I'd walked into a nursery school here," the stunned Alonso is said to have shouted at one point.