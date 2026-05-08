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Jonas Rütten

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Xabi Alonso was furious: the incredible lack of respect shown by Real Madrid's star players is said to be the reason for the rift in the dressing room

LaLiga
Real Madrid
X. Alonso
Vinicius Junior
J. Bellingham
K. Mbappe
A. Arbeloa
F. Valverde
E. Camavinga
A. Tchouameni
J. Mourinho

Real Madrid is spiraling into chaos on the eve of El Clásico. The club is set to finish the season trophy-less, and players are now openly sniping at one another. The fracture appears to have been simmering for months.

Antonio Rüdiger versus Álvaro Carreras. Fede Valverde versus Aurélien Tchouameni. Kylian Mbappé versus an assistant coach. And now, it seems, everyone against everyone else. The rift within the Real Madrid squad has reached dramatic proportions. 

Spanish sports papers can barely keep pace with the sensational headlines. By contrast, the much-derided 'FC Hollywood' era at Bayern Munich in the 1990s now looks like a children's birthday party. The latest, most vivid sign of the team's deepening division came when Valverde clashed with Tchouameni; the Uruguayan midfielder later ended up in hospital after suffering a head injury. 

Reports claim no punches were thrown; the club's nominal leader simply hit his head on the table. Even so, such incidents confirm that something has gone seriously wrong at the Bernabéu.

  • According to a report in Marca, citing insider information from the Real Madrid dressing room, the deep rift between individual players in the squad is said to have been caused by the resignation of former manager Xabi Alonso. Tensions rose in October as several key players—Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde among them—openly criticised Alonso's regime of lengthy tactical sessions and video analysis.

    However, another camp backed Alonso's methods and his push to overhaul the system and playing style. For them, the constant gripes—especially from Vinicius—were a pretext; the Brazilian's status had slipped compared with his position under Carlo Ancelotti. 

    Although the Brazilian remained a key figure, Alonso left him out of 20 of 33 competitive matches and introduced him as a substitute on four occasions. As a result, Vinicius completed the full 90 minutes in only nine matches and was increasingly deployed in a playmaking role, recording 10 assists. By contrast, under Arbeloa, Vinicius has scored eight more goals in ten fewer matches and has been substituted only three times in 23 outings.

    One such switch, perceived as humiliating by Vinicius, sparked the now-infamous Clásico row at the end of October; according to Marca, that was the moment the campaign began to unravel behind the scenes. Players such as Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga reportedly agreed, feeling that Alonso's methods were sapping the squad's form and confidence.

    The disrespect shown by some players during tactical sessions—with some feigning sleep or chatting through Alonso's briefings—infuriated both his supporters in the dressing room and the coach himself, who remains without a club. "I didn't realise I'd walked into a nursery school here," the stunned Alonso is said to have shouted at one point.

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  • Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Real Madrid stars are reported to have given Álvaro Arbeloa a couple of dubious nicknames.

    What followed for Real was swift and decisive: after losing the Supercopa final to FC Barcelona in early January, Alonso was sacked despite averaging 2.24 points per LaLiga game and sitting just three points behind Barca. Álvaro Arbeloa, previously in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, took over. 

    Yet the change made no immediate impact. In Arbeloa's first match, the Whites were humiliated by second-tier Albacete and eliminated in the round of 16. Their Champions League campaign stalled in the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich, and in LaLiga they risk further embarrassment this Sunday in El Clásico. With four matches left, Real trail their Catalan rivals by 11 points, meaning Barca need only a draw in the head-to-head to secure the title.

    It is now an open secret that Arbeloa will be replaced as manager at the end of the season. According to Spanish radio station Cope, he has also lost the dressing-room respect. Journalist Manolo Lama reports that the Spanish players who rarely feature have given him a dubious nickname: "Cono". A "cone" or "traffic cone". "Look at that traffic cone, he's so bad; look at that traffic cone, he just doesn't get it," the players on the bench are said to mutter about him behind Arbeloa's back. 

  • mourinho(C)Getty Images

    Real Madrid are reportedly set to reappoint José Mourinho as their head coach.

    With Alonso's resignation and Arbeloa's imminent exit, the key question is: which coach is bold enough to reunify a squad torn by deep animosity and lacking mutual respect, then motivate it to perform at its best?

    Recently, Jose Mourinho's name has been repeatedly linked to the club. The Athletic reported that the legendary Portuguese coach is President Florentino Perez's preferred choice. Sebastian Hoeness of VfB Stuttgart has also been frequently mentioned as a candidate to replace Arbeloa. 

    Sky now reports that a return for Mourinho is indeed likely. According to the outlet, Real officials met with his management team earlier this week, and direct contact has already been made with the 63-year-old. However, he is said to be demanding "full control" and "a major say in transfers".

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