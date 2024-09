Rhulani Mokwena's father has weighed in on the debate about the Buccaneers' shirt number 10.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below KK Sono weighs in on Pirates jersey no. 10 debate

The jersey has been retired in honour of Jomo

Some Bucs fans want Maswanganyi to wear it CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL! Article continues below