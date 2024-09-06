'Wydad AC fans behave like Kaizer Chiefs supporters, just one win they make noise! You love it or not, Rhulani Mokwena is a top coach, Mamelodi Sundowns should bring him back' - Fans

The 37-year-old mentor surprisingly parted ways with the Brazilians and went on to join the Red Castle in Morocco.

Rhulani Mokwena registered his first win as Wydad Athletic Club coach in Morocco after a 2-0 victory over Botola 2 side JSM in the Excellence Cup this week.

After a disheartening 1-0 defeat to MAS de Fes in the Botola Pro League opener on Friday, this was his second competitive assignment. The Red Castle's supporters showed their love and appreciation for Mokwena following his first win by chanting his name.

Football lovers around the African continent have shared mixed reactions to the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician's maiden victory and the Wydad's fans after showing their love to Mokwena.

Here, GOAL looks at what supporters, in general, have said about Mokwena and his Wydad AC's fans.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!