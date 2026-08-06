Getty/GOAL
Wrexham avoid Wayne Rooney-esque mistake as Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac are told Phil Parkinson ‘deserves another full season’ to deliver on Premier League dream
Three promotions & 270 games: Parkinson at Wrexham
Parkinson has, however, been the man to oversee a meteoric rise in North Wales. He has guided Wrexham - on the back of his appointment in the summer of 2021 - out of the National League and into the Championship.
A record-setting run of three successive promotions was enjoyed before falling agonisingly short in pursuit of a second tier play-off spot last season. The odd question was asked early in the 2025-26 campaign of the tactical approach being favoured by the Red Dragons.
Any doubters were silenced in style, while Reynolds and Mac have spoken of Parkinson - who has passed 270 games at the helm - having a “job for life”. They would appear to be in no rush to implement change in the dugout.
They are aware of the need to keep interest in the club high, as the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series relies on drama to retain its global audience, but cannot afford to take unnecessary risks that threaten to undermine efforts on the field - having watched on from afar as Birmingham imploded under the guidance of Manchester United legend Rooney in the winter of 2023.
Is Parkinson the right manager to lead Wrexham forward?
Asked if Parkinson remains the right man to guide the club forward, ex-Wrexham striker Trundle - speaking courtesy of Eagle Predict - told GOAL: “I think he is. I think it was unfair when he first got into the Championship and then people started saying he took the club this far and you need to change.
“For me, it's careful what you wish for. You look at what he's done at the football club, he's done unbelievable. It's not only the football side, it's the togetherness that they've got there. You split that up and I think that you don't know where the club goes from there.
“For me, I think he deserves, whatever happens this season, if it was me, I think he deserves another full season from what he's done at the club. In football, not everyone's that sentimental and we know how fast it can change but I wish him luck because what he's done, he deserves to be there.”
Will Reynolds & Mac resist any urge to appoint a big name?
Pressed further on the “name” debate and that not always being the right recipe for success, Trundle added: “No, it's not and I think you go with these big names but you look at what Parky's done, he's got the experience over all different levels as well. So he understands, even if he's looking for players in the lower levels, he understands football at a different scale.
“I think a lot of the young managers that are coming in have probably only been in the Premier League and been at that level. But I think what Parky's done, he's done unbelievable and he deserves to keep the job. I think if anything did happen, he would go into another job straight away.”
Another ex-Red Dragons star, Matt Jansen, has previously told GOAL when discussing the same subject: “There is always going to be names linked to it - the razzmatazz around it, the Hollywood theme. There are always going to be names linked to it, that’s the nature of the beast.
“Will Parkinson stay there? Will a bigger name come in? Would a Steven Gerrard be interested in a similar thing to what Frank Lampard is doing at Coventry? There are always going to be names dotted about. Phil Parkinson has done a fantastic job so far. How long that will continue, who knows.”
Wrexham fixtures 2026-27: Tough start to the season
Wrexham are ready to get their 2026-27 campaign up and running - on the back of a pre-season programme that has seen them line up against Premier League giants and claim the notable scalps of Manchester United and Leeds.
A testing start will see them face Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup first round on Friday, before kicking things off in the Championship against Welsh rivals Cardiff on August 17. They will tackle Birmingham, Millwall, Swansea, Burnley, West Ham and Southampton before the first international break is reached.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting