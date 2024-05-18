‘Without sounding arrogant, the PSL Coach of the Season would be me’ - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena nominates himself for the prestigious award, while Stellenbosch Steve Barker fires warning to Orlando Pirates in Caf Champions League battle

The Brazilians boast an impressive streak of 28 matches undefeated in the Premier Soccer League, accompanied by a remarkable record of 72 points.

Mokwena's men have navigated through a busy 2023/24 season across the African continent while maintaining an impressive record in the PSL, much to the satisfaction of the 37-year-old coach.

Their 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch not only secured them the win but also propelled them past their previous PSL points record of 71 points, with two matches to spare.

Meanwhile, despite their loss to Masandawana, the Cape Winelands side has also had a commendable season. They currently hold second position in the standings with one match left to play. However, Orlando Pirates are closely trailing them, just one point behind, as they head into the final league match day.

After their clash in Cape Town, GOAL presents unfiltered comments from Mokwena and Stellies' Steve Barker.