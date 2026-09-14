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Magdy Obaid

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With Egyptian and Moroccan blood: who is Younes Ibrahim, the Brighton talent eligible to represent four national teams?

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Brighton & Hove Albion
F. Hurzeler
England
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A talent of Arab origin shining in the Premier League sky

While Brighton are always searching for the next gem in the talent market, this time they did not have to look far. The gem was already inside their own academy, shining quietly for years.

It may seem a fleeting moment to some, yet it carries huge significance in any young player's career. Younes Ibrahim's name appeared for the first time in Brighton's official first-team squad, sitting on the substitutes' bench during the Seagulls' resounding 5-0 win over Coventry City. 

His feet never touched the grass. Even so, in that moment he crossed the most important psychological and professional barrier in England: the leap from academy player to first-team player in the strongest league in the world.

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  • A night on the bench is worth a whole season

    Last Sunday was no ordinary day in Younes's diary. He had scored a superb goal in the under-21 shirt less than 48 hours earlier, setting the academy's fan social media pages alight. Then came the call that changed his mood entirely: you are with the first team tomorrow.

    Fabian Hürzeler and his staff, known for their boldness in handing out opportunities, did not call him up as a courtesy. Brighton do not do courtesies. This is the club that sold Caicedo for 115 million, along with Mac Allister and Cucurella, and they know exactly when a player is ready. Younes's presence on the bench in an official match, even without playing, is a declaration of confidence. It is a way of saying we see you very soon.

    The numbers justify that confidence. Ibrahim has featured in three matches with the youth sides across various competitions this 2026-2027 season, contributing two goals in that time by scoring one and setting up another. But the real explosion came last season. He ended the year with nine goals and five assists, becoming one of the most influential names in the youth system, not only as a striker but as a player who moves intelligently between the lines and excels playing as a winger and a false nine.

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  • A long journey that began at Luton and passed through Chelsea

    Younes's story is not the tale of a talent that appeared overnight. It is one of patience and strict professional progression. He started at the modest Luton Town academy, learning the fundamentals of English discipline, before taking a giant step to the Chelsea academy, one of the finest talent factories in Europe. There he rubbed shoulders with different footballing schools and immersed himself in high pressure and fast-paced play.

    The real turning point came with his decision to move to Brighton, joining the under-15 side. To some it looked like a step backwards. It was the height of intelligence.

    Brighton are the only club in England that give an academy player a clear pathway to the first team. Younes progressed steadily: under-15, then under-18, then under-21. At each stage he proved he was not only talented but capable of developing physically and mentally.

    Last July brought the first reward. Younes signed the first professional contract of his career, a moment Brighton academy director Ian Buckman marked with words that sum up the club's philosophy: "It is an exciting moment for the players and their families alike."

    He continued: "It is a recognition of the great efforts they have made during their time at the academy so far, and now they must seize the opportunities available to them to ensure that their development and learning continue, as they have proven their ability to do up to this moment."

  • The riddle of the four teams: who will win Yunus?

    Here lies the most intriguing aspect of Younes Ibrahim's story, the one that carries his tale beyond Brighton to the offices of football federations across four continents.

    Born in Australia, he can represent the Socceroos. He moved to England eight years ago, which makes him legally eligible for the Three Lions. His Egyptian and Moroccan roots open the door to the Pharaohs and the Atlas Lions too.

    Four different footballing schools want this talent. Australia is searching for its striker of the future. England leaves no talent in the Premier League untapped, while Egypt and Morocco both run a clear strategy for luring dual-nationality players in Europe.

    Younes has not made his decision yet, and that is a smart move. At eighteen, the focus must be on the club, on cementing his place at Brighton, on turning his first spell on the bench into his first minutes on the pitch, then into his first goal in the Premier League. After that, the four national teams will come knocking at his door, not the other way around.

    That afternoon against Coventry was not merely a place on the substitutes' bench. It announced the birth of a new project: an international player in the making. A project that began in Sydney, was refined in London, and now knocks firmly on the doors of glory from England's south coast.

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