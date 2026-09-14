With Egyptian and Moroccan blood: who is Younes Ibrahim, the Brighton talent eligible to represent four national teams?

While Brighton are always searching for the next gem in the talent market, this time they did not have to look far. The gem was already inside their own academy, shining quietly for years.

It may seem a fleeting moment to some, yet it carries huge significance in any young player's career. Younes Ibrahim's name appeared for the first time in Brighton's official first-team squad, sitting on the substitutes' bench during the Seagulls' resounding 5-0 win over Coventry City.

His feet never touched the grass. Even so, in that moment he crossed the most important psychological and professional barrier in England: the leap from academy player to first-team player in the strongest league in the world.

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