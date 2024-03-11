Winners & Losers of the PSL weekend: Monnapule Saleng & Ashley du Preez send message to Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos, Steve Komphela off to a good start

GOAL reviews action from the Premier Soccer League weekend and lists the winners and losers as Cavin Johnson has a bad day in the office.

It was business as usual for PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns who added another win this season, making it 17 wins and a total of 45 points so far and are still without blemish.

But the talk of the town is Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro and Monnapule Saleng as they inspired the Buccaneers to a thrilling 3-2 win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.

Scenes coming out of the FNB Stadium after referee Jelly Chavani blew the final whistle were Chiefs fans throwing missiles onto the pitch while goalkeeper Brandon Petersen came close to man-handling his coach Johnson.