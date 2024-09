The Bafana Bafana captain was impressed with the Glamour Boys' game in the most recent league outing.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was left impressed with Kaizer Chiefs despite their 2-1 loss on Saturday in the Premier Soccer League outing.

The custodian made some world-class saves to help Masandawana win the controversial clash played at the FNB Stadium.

A section of South Africans believe Williams is aware his team couldn't beat the Soweto giants without what they term as help from the officials.

Have a look at their opinions as sampled by GOAL.