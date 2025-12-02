Getty Images Sport
William Saliba & Leandro Trossard major doubts for Arsenal's London derby clash with Brentford as Mikel Arteta delivers 'desperate' Kai Havertz injury update
Summer signings set to step up again
Saliba’s omission from the matchday squad at Stamford Bridge on Sunday raised eyebrows, but Arteta explained that the France international had suffered a knock during training on the eve of the draw with Chelsea. With centre-back partner Gabriel also sidelined, Arteta turned to an improvised pairing of summer signings Pierro Hincapie and Christhian Mosquera, who are likely to remain in the starting XI for Brentford's visit to the Emirates.
- Getty
Saliba facing 'days, not weeks' on sidelines
After running tests on Monday, Arsenal determined that Saliba remains short of fitness and is a doubt to feature at the Emirates on Wednesday. Arteta described the injury as another puzzling episode, comparing it to the ankle problem that forced the defender to miss several matches back in August.
"He had a little niggle, so I think it’s going to be a matter of days, so let’s see if he’s able to be there tomorrow," he said. "Well, the ankle one, it was a really random and a very unlucky action that kept him out for a few weeks. He tried at Anfield, he wasn't comfortable, and he had to stay away and this one as well, very bizarre. But hopefully it will be a matter of days."
Trossard will also miss the midweek fixture after limping off in the Champions League win over Bayern Munich last week. Further tests conducted on Friday confirmed a minor calf problem, but Arteta also expects the Belgian winger to be available again in a few days.
Arteta also shared a heartfelt assessment of Havertz’s ongoing recovery. The German forward, who underwent a minor knee procedure in August, has endured a stop-start calendar year marked by a hamstring injury late last season and fresh complications during pre-season.
"We are all desperate to have him," he said. "I mean, it is a player that, personally, I love so much for what he brings to the team - his character, his personality. I see him suffer, being outside. Matter of weeks; let’s see how it evolves in the next few weeks. He’s doing really well, he’s doing stuff on the pitch, but I think he needs some time."
Gabriel, another long-term absentee, is continuing his rehabilitation from a thigh injury. Arteta has offered encouragement, saying the Brazilian centre-half is "doing very well", though the medical team still estimates a recovery period of several weeks.
"Big Gabi is doing very well as well, but that’s weeks as well," he said.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Rice or Timber be rotated?
The cluster of defensive injuries has prompted questions about whether players such as Declan Rice or Jurrien Timber should be rested, given their heavy workloads in recent weeks. Arteta, however, defended his selection philosophy, saying he always prioritises fielding the strongest available side.
"We try to manage every case, every individual in relation to how they feel in the context of the matches, adjust with the only purpose to have the best options on the best pitch and to be better than the opponent, that’s it," he said.
"Our motivation comes from preparation and how we prepare for every game to try to be better than the opposition. Where we are in the league and what we are doing, I don’t think we need any more motivation than that."
Reflecting on the season’s injury turbulence, Arteta said the team has had to navigate several unexpected blows. Losing Trossard when he was hitting his stride, reintegrating [Gabriel] Martinelli gradually, and then coping with Saliba’s late withdrawal at Chelsea have forced players into unfamiliar roles.
"Especially how we lost them [the injuries] with Leo as well, because Leo was in a great moment, and Gabi Martinelli was just coming back, and we had to manage his minutes," he said. "He wasn't able to play more than he did on Sunday. So, managing that, the fact that obviously Willy trained the day before, and then he was uncomfortable, players are not training in certain positions, having to play there. But again, the attitude towards it and the way the players are performing and giving absolutely everything they can to fulfil those absences, it's been the key part of the season because we have to deal with a lot already."
- Getty
Gyokeres and Odegaard ready to start
Viktor Gyokeres, who made an appearance from the bench at Chelsea after recovering from a muscle injury suffered in the 2-0 win over Burnley, is expected to be fit enough to start on Wednesday. Meanwhile, captain Martin Odegaard, who has not started a match since damaging his MCL in early October, is also ready to rejoin the starting XI after making substitute appearances against Bayern Munich and Chelsea.
Advertisement