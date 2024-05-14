Will Radiopane get Orlando Pirates chance like Mofokeng after Cape Town Spurs relegation? Agent discusses attacker's future

BackpagepixSeth WillisWill Radiopane get Orlando Pirates chance like Mofokeng after Cape Town Spurs relegation? Agent discusses attacker's futurePremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesTS Galaxy vs Orlando PiratesTS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns FCThe 22-year-old attacker is back at Bucs after the Urban Warriors were relegated from the Premier Soccer League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRadiopane has been on loan at SpursThe team has been relegated to second-tierAgent discusses attacker's futureArticle continues below