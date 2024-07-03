Thembinkosi Lorch and Rhulani Mokwena of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Seth Willis

Will Mokwena's reported exit spark a revolution? Mamelodi Sundowns stars stand with Rhulani

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCThembinkosi LorchBongani ZunguTeboho MokoenaRhulani MokwenaKhuliso Mudau

Masandawana might be forced to make changes in their technical team owing to reported fallout with the head coach.

  • Reports have it Mokwena is leaving
  • He has won three major trophies at the club
  • Stars have their say
