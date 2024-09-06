Njabulo Blom, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Michael Madyira

Will Kaizer Chiefs return revive Njabulo Blom's Bafana Bafana career? Hugo Broos shares his thoughts

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMarumo Gallants vs Kaizer ChiefsMarumo GallantsN. BlomH. Broos

The 24-year-old is back home from the MLS at a time he has also lost his spot in the national team.

  • Blom fell out of favour with his St Louis coach
  • He is now back at Chiefs
  • Broos feels it could boost his international career
