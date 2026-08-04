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"He will be a sensation this year" - Rising Liverpool star tipped to have superior career to Yan Diomande as Real Madrid close in on €130 million deal
MacAnthony makes bold Ngumoha prediction
Ngumoha is preparing for a massive season with Liverpool following a remarkable breakthrough. Ngumoha scored the winning goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time on his Premier League debut, becoming the youngest goalscorer in club history. He rewrote the record books less than a month later, becoming the youngest player to feature in the Champions League for Liverpool.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony expressed immense confidence in the winger. "He (Ngumoha) will be a sensation this year," MacAnthony said. "I'll make a prediction that he'll win Young Player of the Year in the Premier League, without a doubt. I'm probably more confident because of him and because he can play left and right side."
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Comparing the rising star to Diomande
MacAnthony took his praise further by directly comparing Ngumoha to Yan Diomande, who is on the verge of completing a massive transfer. Real Madrid have reportedly finished negotiations with RB Leipzig to sign Diomande for around €130 million, making it one of the most prominent deals of the summer transfer window, with only the official announcement pending.
Despite the enormous fee attached to Diomande, MacAnthony insists Ngumoha will ultimately have a superior journey in football. "You talk about Diomande and the money that's been talked around him, I'd even debate and argue that Rio will have a better career than him, in my opinion," MacAnthony said. "I think he's going to be an absolute sensation."
Stepping up for club and country
Ngumoha has already demonstrated immense capability on the international stage. England manager Thomas Tuchel gave Ngumoha an opportunity in a friendly match against New Zealand, where the teenager earned player of the match honours for an impressive second-half display. This performance prompted broadcaster Adrian Durham to label Ngumoha as the best right winger for England.
At club level, Liverpool have a significant void to fill following the departure of Mohamed Salah. Salah left Anfield at the end of last season after a legendary career that included over 250 goals. While Liverpool have signed Victor Munoz to help bolster their attacking options, Ngumoha appears perfectly positioned to claim a regular spot.
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What is next for Ngumoha?
Ngumoha will look to cement a regular place in the starting lineup for Liverpool as the new Premier League campaign begins. With the transfer window still open for a few more weeks, the club might look to secure additional attacking reinforcements. However, if Ngumoha replicates his spectacular debut season form, he could quickly establish himself as the main successor to Salah on the right wing.
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