'Why would Benni leave Manchester United for Kaizer Chiefs? McCarthy is outspoken like Mosimane, he will be chased after two weeks' - Fans

Majority of football lovers in Mzansi advise the former Orlando Pirates forward against taking the Glamour Boys' hotseat..

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy recently claimed he could not turn down Kaizer Chiefs if they asked for his services.

McCarthy has been serving English giants Manchester United as a strikers' coach, but his contract is almost expiring.

Amakhosi are in the market for a new permanent coach to take over from Molefi Ntseki who was fired 13 matches into the 2023/24 season.

However, a section of South Africans believe the 46-year-old would be making a massive mistake if he joined the Glamour Boys.

Have a look at what GOAL readers think.