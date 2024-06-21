Cassius Mailula 16-9.Getty
Michael Madyira

Why Toronto FC's Cassius Mailula is on the transfer radar of Mamelodi Sundowns

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCFEATURESTransfersCassius Mailula

GOAL takes a look at the transfer options that can be explored by the 23-year-old who has been struggling to play in Major League Soccer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mailula is in his second season at Toronto FC
  • But he has been struggling for game time
  • GOAL looks at the transfer options he has
Article continues below