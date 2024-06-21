Why Toronto FC's Cassius Mailula is on the transfer radar of Mamelodi Sundowns

GettyMichael MadyiraWhy Toronto FC's Cassius Mailula is on the transfer radar of Mamelodi SundownsPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCFEATURESTransfersCassius MailulaGOAL takes a look at the transfer options that can be explored by the 23-year-old who has been struggling to play in Major League Soccer. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMailula is in his second season at Toronto FCBut he has been struggling for game timeGOAL looks at the transfer options he hasArticle continues below