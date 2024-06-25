SHANDRE CAMPBELL 16-9GOAL
Seth Willis

Why SuperSport United's Shandre Campbell is on the transfer radar of Mamelodi Sundowns, Feyenoord & Club Brugge

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsFEATURESTransfersOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedShandre Campbell

GOAL takes a closer look at the exploits of the young attacker, what he achieved and teams that have been linked to his services.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Campbell had a good season
  • He has alerted Downs, Feyenoord & Club Brugge
  • GOAL looks at his career and transfer prospects
Article continues below