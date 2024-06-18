Why Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo is on the transfer radar of Cape Town City

GOALSeth WillisWhy Sekhukhune United's Kamohelo Mokotjo is on the transfer radar of Cape Town CityPremier Soccer LeagueSekhukhune UnitedFEATURESTransfersCape Town City FCKamohelo MokotjoGoal takes a look at what the veteran midfielder achieved at Babina Noko and why the Citizens are interested in his services.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokotjo has had a great seasonHis form has alerted CityGOAL looks at his career and transfer prospectsArticle continues below