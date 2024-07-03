OSWIN APPOLLIS 16-9GOAL
Seth Willis

Why Polokwane's Oswin Appollis is on the transfer radar of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESTransfersOrlando PiratesPolokwane CityOswin Appollis

Goal takes a look at the pacey attacker and what he has achieved to attract the interest of the Soweto giants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Appollis has had a great season
  • His form has alerted Chiefs and Pirates
  • GOAL looks at his career and transfer prospects
Article continues below