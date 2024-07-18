Why Orlando Pirates are motivated to stop Mamelodi Sundowns from making the PSL a farmer's league

Besides Mamelodi Sundowns supporters, every other set of supporters are fed up with the ongoing PSL dominance. Orlando Pirates can put an end to it.

A team like Sundowns prides itself on a good foundation, and that was laid by Pitso Mosimane who is rightfully credited for instigating the success of the club. To this day, Mosimane remains the only coach to have delivered the Caf Champions League crown at Chloorkop.

When 'Jingles' left in 2020, the baton was passed on to Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, and later to Mokwena to hold the fort as the sole head coach. Mokwena too, abruptly left Sundowns after a reported feud with sporting director Flemming Berg. The 37-year-old has recently been installed as the head coach of North African giants Wydad Casablanca.

Now, Sundowns are in a transition phase, with a lot of changes taking place as players like Bongani Zungu and Gaston Sirino have left the club along with several technical team members including Michael Loftman.

Their PSL rivals, meanwhile, Pirates, seem to be on the horizon and on an upward trajectory under Jose Riveiro. Given the uncertainty and winds of change at Chloorkop, this may just be the opportune time for Pirates to dominate the PSL over Sundowns.