Khuliso Mudau 16-9Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Why Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau is on the transfer radar of Burnley, Leeds United and RC Lens

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCFEATURESTransfersKhuliso MudauBurnleyLeedsLens

The Masandawana defender continues to rise and that has sparked transfer interest in him from European clubs.

  • Mudau is a key Downs and Bafana player
  • He is now reportedly a wanted man in Europe
  • GOAL takes a look at where Mudau might go
