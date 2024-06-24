Kermit Erasmus, 16-9BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Why ex-Orlando Pirates forward Kermit Erasmus is on the transfer radar of Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSekhukhune UnitedCape Town City FCKermit ErasmusTransfersFEATURES

The former Downs striker is currently a free agent after leaving Bucs. GOAL looks at where the talented talisman could ply his trade next season. 

  • Erasmus has had a poor season at Pirates
  • His experience and quality alerted Sekhukhune & CT City
  • GOAL looks at his career and transfer prospects
